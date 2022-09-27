MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

