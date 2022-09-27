Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 4.2 %

MHH opened at $14.65 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

