MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

