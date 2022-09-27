McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $76,003,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $74.93 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.