Medicalveda Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $200,552.00 (MVEDA)

Medicalveda (MVEDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Medicalveda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalveda has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Medicalveda has a market capitalization of $200,552.00 and approximately $8,736.00 worth of Medicalveda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Medicalveda

Medicalveda launched on August 24th, 2020. Medicalveda’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins. Medicalveda’s official Twitter account is @IncVeda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalveda is medicalveda.com. Medicalveda’s official message board is medium.com/amir-h-neghabian.

Medicalveda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicalVeda is Leveraging DeFi & Blockchain in The Healthcare Industry. Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalveda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalveda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalveda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

