MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

