Melalie Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,734.00 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melalie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,193.01 or 0.99973652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

MEL is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2021. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melalie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melalie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.