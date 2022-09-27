Meliora Tops One Day Volume of $37,029.00 (MORA)

Meliora (MORA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Meliora has a market capitalization of $344,989.00 and $37,029.00 worth of Meliora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meliora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meliora has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Meliora Coin Profile

Meliora launched on February 26th, 2021. Meliora’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins. Meliora’s official website is meliora.finance. Meliora’s official Twitter account is @meliorafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meliora

According to CryptoCompare, “The Meliora Utility Token (MORA) is a native utility token for the Maliora platform and itself has multiple forms of utility, essentially being the cornerstone of the present and future ecosystem. MORA is an ERC20 token and it has four main utilities which are passive income, fee discount, revenue-generating and governance.”

