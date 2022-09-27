Membrana (MBN) Market Cap Hits $67,757.15

Membrana (MBN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $67,757.15 and $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 186.1% against the dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,966.18 or 1.00045726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

