Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00189946 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

