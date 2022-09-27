MerchDAO (MRCH) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One MerchDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. MerchDAO has a market cap of $231,390.00 and approximately $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MerchDAO Coin Profile

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MerchDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

