Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $98.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.28.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

