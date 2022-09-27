Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

