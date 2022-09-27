Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 234.12, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

