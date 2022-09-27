Meta (META) 1-Day Volume Tops $44,711.00

Meta (META) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Meta has a market cap of $244,851.69 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.63 or 0.99959740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055134 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00063441 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

