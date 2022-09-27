Metadium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
