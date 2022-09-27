Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and $2.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004745 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01659391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

