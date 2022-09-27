Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00018748 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $62.59 million and $1.46 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001547 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,551,686 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

