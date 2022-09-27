MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $58.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $58.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.99 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.