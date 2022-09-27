MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $91,290.09 and approximately $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014974 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Golfrochain (GOLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 452,860,247 coins and its circulating supply is 175,558,319 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

