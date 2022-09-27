Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

