MILC Platform (MLT) Price Tops $0.0987

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a market cap of $13.73 million and $359,766.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,050,000 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

