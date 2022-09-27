MileVerse Market Cap Reaches $16.11 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse was first traded on June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

