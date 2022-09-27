MillerKnoll (MLKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of MLKN opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $68,747,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

