Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.30 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $405.25 million and $14.30 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 688,933,660 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina is a light blockchain, powered by participants. It'sbuilding a privacy-preserving gateway between the real world and crypto — and the infrastructure for the secure, democratic future we all deserve. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

