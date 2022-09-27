Mineral (MNR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90,663.00

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $561,628.00 and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral’s launch date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.