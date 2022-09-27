Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,257,911,813 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

