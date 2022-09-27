Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.