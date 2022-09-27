Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.56 million and $10.12 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

