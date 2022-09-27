Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on November 7th

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.29.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.