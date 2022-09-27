MobieCoin Trading Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. MobieCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobieCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

MobieCoin Coin Profile

MobieCoin was first traded on June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

Buying and Selling MobieCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

