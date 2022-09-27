Modex (MODEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Modex has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Modex has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.99 or 1.00109406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00059601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005750 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00064528 BTC.

About Modex

Modex is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

