MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $39.47 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $39.47 million and approximately $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00273841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.