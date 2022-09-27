Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,940,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after buying an additional 923,746 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 337.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 593,364 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 337,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after buying an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

