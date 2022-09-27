Monetha (MTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $322,433.00

Monetha (MTH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $322,433.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Monetha

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

