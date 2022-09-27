Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 3,048 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.24. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

