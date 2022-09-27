Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 65,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

