Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of SPGP stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.
