Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

