Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 194,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,839,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.73 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.