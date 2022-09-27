Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.32 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

