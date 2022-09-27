Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,642 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.