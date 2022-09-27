Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,393 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.49% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

