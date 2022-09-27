Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.