Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 10,585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $151.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.