Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 391 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IYH opened at $253.08 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

