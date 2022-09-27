Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 4,248 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

