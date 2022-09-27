Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,013 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.58.

