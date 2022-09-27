Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $92,665,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 108,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

