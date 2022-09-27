MoonBear.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $259,214.00 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $259,214.00 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MoonBear.finance

MoonBear.finance was first traded on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

MoonBear.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

